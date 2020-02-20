Siddharth Shukla emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 defeating Asim Riaz by a small margin. Although many viewers feel that the show makers were biased towards Siddharth and that the show was fixed, fans of Siddharth remain unaffected and are celebrating his win.

Besides winning the trophy and prize money, Siddharth also earned a free trip to Dubai's most famous theme park.

Now, the buzz is that the winner of Bigg Boss 13 has bagged a key role in Salman Khan starrer Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, a source close to the development of the film told Asian Age that since Radhe is on the verge of completion, there is no point roping in new cast.

"Radhe will be completed within four or five days of shooting. How can we have him participate in the film's shoot? There are many rumours floating around and it is not true at all."

Siddharth on his aggressive behaviour inside BB13 house:

Siddharth was termed rude and aggressive and was also involved in a lot of controversies. When asked if he felt he should have toned down his anger, the actor said: "I really don't understand these accusations about me being aggressive because I was reacting to situations. A lot of times I did not react and I let it pass but over a period of time, those situations kept occurring repeatedly and after a point, one does lose their cool. I don't know what was being shown, how it has come across and what has gone out there. But I have also had some great light moments with people. I was joking, having fun, laughing with co-contestants. I have had all my emotions come out in the show. It is sad that it is only my aggression that stands out. I don't see myself as a very aggressive person. Yes, of course, I have a temper and I wouldn't deny that, and, of course, I can't deny that you have been witness to all of it."

Asim bags new project

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz, the first runners up of Salman Khan's BB13, has already announced his new project. The hunk, whose popularity went notch higher when he received support from WWE star John Cena through an Instagram post, will be seen in a new music video Built-In Pain by Bohemia. He took to his social media page to share a video where he can be seen on a video call with rapper Bohemia.