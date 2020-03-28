Colors TV reality show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' which concluded recently might have failed to find the viewership it was expected to but the 'Punjab di Katrina' Shehnaaz Gill who was pivotal to the show has surely continued to engage with the audience. The show which saw following the lines of previous other namesakes like 'Rakhi ka Swayamvar', 'Rahul Dulhaniya le Jayega', etc had a number of suitors undergoing a series of tests to find the perfect match for Shehnaaz.

Even though a number of people entered the arena to win the heart of the lady, Shehnaaz till the very end couldn't seem to find the one to sweep her off of her feet. In a recent interview, the latter half of 'SidNaaz' once again confessed her love and affection for the dashing heartthrob Siddhart Shukla and said that her love for Siddharth prevented her from getting close to any of the contestant.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi was a "big mistake"

Shehnaaz Gill in an interview with Etimes, she said, "Yes, I feel doing Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was a big mistake. I took a wrong decision and shouldn't have done the show, but when I was signing the contract I did not think much and there were so many things happening in my life at that time. Also, I was very new to these concepts so I did not get into too many details. Later, I realised I was not happy in the show and couldn't connect with any of the boys."

She also revealed about her family being upset with her for taking up the show and said, "Yes, everyone was unhappy when I signed the contract and agreed to do the show. In fact, even I was upset with myself that I said yes to the show and I soon realised it was a big mistake."

SIDNAZ's love story

Siddhart and Shehnaaz aka 'SidNaaz' were contestants on the 13th season of famed reality show 'Bigg Boss' which saw the former emerging victorious. Even on the show, while Siddharth Shukla continued making news and entertaining audiences with his unapologetic confrontations, frequent tussles with other celebrity contestants; it was his pairing with the chirpy, bubbly Shehnaaz which got the most attention and kept audiences glued to their television sets. The two sparked instant chemistry and were one of the most favourite couples in recent TV history.

Shehnaaz, who on a number of other occasions has opened up about her feelings for Siddharth has maintained that even though she would like to think of both of them as being more than friends her desire for a relationship would not at all come between their friendship and she is ready to maintain a close friendship with Siddhart than to lose him for the sake of being in a relationship.

Riding on the success of their previous collaborations, 'SidNaaz' most recently appeared in a music video 'Bhula Dunga' sung by Darshan Raval.