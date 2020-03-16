One of the most popular and cutest pair in the house of Bigg Boss 13 was Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Although the angry young man was all out there to show his angst inside the house, when Shehnaaz was around his personality would take a U-turn and he would get loveable and sweet. Ever since the season has finished, fans of #SidNaaz are eagerly waiting for their favourite couple to come on screen once again.

And it seems the prayers of fans have been answered as Sidharth and Shehnaaz gave their loved ones a glimpse of their upcoming music video.

International Business Times brings to you some exclusive details about the music video.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth's music album by singer Darshan Raval is tilted Bhula Dunga which is a sad romantic song. Going by the pictures shared by #SidNaaz's fan clubs the song is dedicated to all the broken souls who have suffered heartache in love.

A happy ending!

Don't get disheartened fans, although the song is about broken souls, and lovers partying ways, there will be a happy ending.

Yes, If your favourite couple SidNaaz didn't unite in BB13, they will in this music album. With a touch of Darshan Raval's music, this album is surely going to be one of the best songs of the year.

Here are some of the pictures from Sidharth and Shehnaaz's show that have gone viral.

If sources are to be believed, Sidharth and Shehnaaz will be promoting the song on The Kapil Sharma show. We can't wait to see Sidharth and Shehnaaz spill the magic of love.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is currently doing the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where she is trying to find a life partner. However, it is difficult for her as she is not yet forgotten her Shuklaji. Recently, she confessed that she is in love with him. But Sidharth Shukla in an interview simply friend-zoned her.

Not only Sidharth and Shehnaaz are coming up with a music album. Some of the 'BB 13' contestants like Paras and Mahira Sharma were seen together in a music video titled 'Baarish' which was released last week. Siddhartha's contemporary Asim and Himanshi Khurana is also set to share screen space in a music video titled 'Kalla Sohna Nai' which is releasing soon.