One of the most popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', hosted by superstar Salman Khan, came to an end last month. Taking home, the trophy winner Sidharth Shukla is all hearts for Shehnaaz Gill. The loving pair monikered as #SidNaaz (Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill) by their fans.
Their on and off love story still doesn't fail to grab headlines. Although Shehnaaz is already part of reality dating show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' her feelings for Sidharth Shukla is quite evident in the show.
On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla has always said that he considers Shehnaaz as his good friend. Fans are anxiously waiting to see #SidNazz together. And keeping up with the trend of music videos Sidharth and Shehnaaz are set to reunite onscreen. Yes, you read that right!
First look of 'SidNaaz' from the music video goes viral
Sidharth Shukla will be seen romancing his 'Bigg Boss 13' bestie Shehnaaz Gill in an upcoming song sung by Darshan Raval. The duo has already started shooting. The first look of 'SidNaaz' from the music video has already gone viral on social media. The song is said to be a romantic number.
Excited to see them together? #sidnaz were shooting yesterday and the shoot went on till 7 am today at Madh Island. Shehnaaz Gill during an instagram live session had admitted that she is indeed in love with Sidharth Shukla. She also revealed that her love is one-sided and that she cannot do anything about it. Sidharth, on the other side, has friend-zoned her in several interviews he gave after Bigg Boss 13. This exclusive picture is for their music video produced by Kaushal Joshi and is sung by #DarshanRaval. . . . #siddharthshukla #shehnazgill ❤ #bb13 #biggboss13 #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
And we cant wait for the music video to release. Popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared Sidharth-Shehnaaz's first look from the song. In the picture, the #SidNaaz is seen holding hands as they get romantic in rain.
Not only Sidharth and Shehnaaz are coming up with a music album. Some of the 'BB 13' contestants like Paras and Mahira Sharma were seen together in a music video titled 'Baarish' which was released last week. Siddhartha's contemporary Asim and Himanshi Khurana is also set to share screen space in a music video titled 'Kalla Sohna Nai' which is releasing soon.
This track is very close to my heart ‘ super excited for this with @iamhimanshikhurana @nehakakkar @anshul300 @iamrajatnagal @babbu11111 @gurinderrbawa @raghav.sharma.14661 Kalla sohna Nai asimriaz @desimusicfactory Director @gurinderrbawa MUA @roopkaurcelebritymua 19 March
