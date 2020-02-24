Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla has not only won the show but also won people's hearts, with his generous gesture. While we have seen Sidharth's inmates Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Paras Chabra among others having a gala time. Sidharth after the controversial game show is either seen in the gym or papped doing a noble cause.

Recently, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor was clicked at a hospital ward's inauguration ceremony in the city.

Sid was seen inaugurating the Brahmakumari hospital. He went live from his social media handle and shared pictures and videos from the inauguration. Sid interacted with the senior citizen there and took blessings. He was praised for his kind gesture at the hospital.

Today I am proud of my choice. This really moved me❤️ I can proudly say I am a fan of #SidharthShukla.purest form of Fan Love. This elderly lady said she was excited to meet him & watched #BigBoss13 for him. @sidharth_shukla @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV @JThakers @RealVinduSingh pic.twitter.com/71b2aRrC9U — Jhanvi_Singh (@JhanviS32253840) February 23, 2020

Dressed in casuals Sidharth looked smart and suave. Not only did he gather fans inside the hospital. Sid fans on social media coined him as the real hero and showered him with praises for his kind deed.

As they say, action speaks louder than words and Sidharth is certainly going by the same mantra it seems.

Here's wishing the actor all the very best for his future endeavors!