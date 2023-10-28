It's been merely two weeks since Bigg Boss 17 premiered on Colors TV. This season is different as this time the season has two real-life married couples inside the house namely Vicky Jain- Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya and Neil Bhatt. Apart from that the contestants this time are divided into three categories, Dil, Dimag aur Dum. Every contestant inside the house is trying their best to win the tasks and get seen. However, it's Vicky and Ankita who are hogging the limelight for their constant arguments and fights.

Salman Khan Weekend Ka Vaar

Salman Khan hosts Weekend Ka Vaar every weekend and often reprimands the inmates for their behaviour over the week.

However, from this week onwards, Salman Khan will only be hosting BB 17 on Friday and Saturday.

And on Sunday, not Salman Khan but his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan will be gracing Weekend Ka Vaar and will be roasting the inmates.

On Saturday, Colors TV dropped a promo in which Arbaaz and Sohail were seen sitting inside the Bigg Boss 17 house and Sohail was seen reading the contract papers saying they will now host Weekend Ka Vaar, Soon, Salman entered and clarified that he will host on Friday and Saturday, while Arbaaz and Sohail will 'roast' on Sunday.

The three of them then take seats on a motorcycle and zoom away with the song "Hello Brother" playing in the background.

Netizens react

Netizens had varied reactions to Salman involving his brothers in BB. And they swapped the social media with hilarious comments.

A user wrote, "Hahahah chlo isi bahane berozgaaro ko bhi kaam mil gyaa..." ( This way, unemployed people are getting work).

Another mentioned, "Big boss house ka naam badl kar Khan house rakhna padega... (The name should be changed to Khan House).

Well, it will be interesting to see if Arbaaz and Sohail will also be able to keep Bigg Boss 17 fans hooked to their television screens like their brother Salman Khan.

Celebrities who are a part of the controversial show this time are – Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Soniya Bansal, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, Navid Sole, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya.