On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Shraddha Kapoor gifted herself a swanky luxurious car. She brought home a brand-new red Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica. Reportedly, it is worth Rs 4.04 crore in India. After purchasing the swanky car, she went to the temple and sought blessings. She even drove the car like a boss lady.

Shraddha Kapoor was trolled for buying a red Lamborghini

The actor got mixed responses for her new gift. Few lauded her for gifting herself her dream car. While few netizens dug out an old statement where she stood as a climate activist to save Aarey forest.

Netizens slammed her for contradicting herself. At one point she protested against cutting trees and saving forests and at the other end, she [urcahsed car which is not even fuel efficient.

A user wrote, "ShraddhaKapoor, an environmentalist, was one of the flag bearers of the 'Save Aarey' campaign. Recently, She purchased a luxury sports car worth crores. These cars pollute many times more than regular cars due to extremely high power and extremely low mileage. This pattern isn't unique to Shraddha; it's a common reality among such page 3 environmentalists. They support causes, not because they truly believe in them or follow them in real life, but for the primary purpose of improving their public image, which, in the process, benefits their primary careers."

According to reports, the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica has an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 7 kilometres per litre of diesel it consumes. However, in Mumbai, considering the traffic, the car's effective fuel efficiency drops to 3 to 4 kilometres per litre

About Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica was launched in India in August 2022. It sits between Huracan EVO and Huracan STO. According to the Lamborghini website, the car has a top speed of 325 kmph and can reach 0-100 in 3.2 seconds.

About Shraddha's Save Aarey protests Back in 2019, Shraddha Kapoor joined the protest to save Mumbai's Aarey forest. The actress held placards and protested against the felling of trees in the Aarey region of the city. She also shouted slogans.