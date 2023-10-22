Bigg Boss 17's first Weekend Ka Vaar was every bit of a huge dose of entertainment. From Salman Khan giving an earful to Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya to schooling other contestants to up their game, Salman seemed to be in a fiery mode. Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff also joined the Dabangg Khan on the BB stage to promote their film – Ganpath.

What went down

In one of the promos, Salman Khan is seen pulling up Kriti Sanon for her "attitude". In the promo, we see, Kriti Sanon saying that she needs to prepare before entering the show. The National Award-winning actress then goes on to pretend to making tea. When Salman asks her what is she doing, the actress retorts whether he can't see for himself what she is doing.

Reacting to it, an angry Salman says, "What is this attitude?" He again says that he has asked one asked and she should just reply that she is making tea. He adds, "This is not right na?" Salman then scolds Sanon for being sarcastic. It is then that Tiger Shroff intervenes between the two. Needless to mention, the segment was scripted and was definitely entertaining.

Salman Khan reprimanded Isha Malviya for accusing Abhishek Kumar of being physically violent with her outside the house and later wanting to have him in the same room. He also called her the most self -obsessed person in the show. When Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff asked the housemates to choose one contestant whose failed to make a mark in the first week or whose trailer flopped, many named Aishwarya Sharma as the one.

The season 17 of Bigg Boss has some of the biggest names of the industry in attendance. From Ankita Lokhande – Vicky Jain to Neil Bhatt – Aishwarya Sharma, BB17 also has two married couples on the show this year.