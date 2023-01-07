In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', show's host Salman Khan will be seen addressing issues between Archana Gautam and MC Stan, who recently engaged in a war of words.

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram, shows Salman talking to Stan. He is heard saying: "Maa-Baap ke upar jaane ka matlab kya hai yaar (Why talk about parents.)"

He asks Stan to judge himself and tell him if he was right or wrong in the case. The rapper apologised.

Salman then spoke to Archana and told: "Archana aapne kaha na khairaat me aya hai. Agar iss ghar me koi khairaat me aya hai na toh woh Archana hai (You said he has come as charity. If there is anyone here that has came as charity, it is you.)"

Not agreeing with Salman, Archana said: "Sir, main sahi hun."

An angry Salman then said: "Agar yeh aapka attitude hai toh abhi ke abhi darwaza kholta hun, jayiye aap."

Archana and Stan got into a fight over house duties.

She had said: "Kab tak janta ki khayraat mein rahega yaha pe? Janta aese ghatiya logo ko pasand nahi karti. Iske saare fans ko main bolna chahti hun isne jharu nahi lagayi (For how long will you stay on people's charity? People don't like such terrible people. I want to tell all his fans that he did bot sweep.)"

Stan replied: "Tere baap ka naukar hai kya?" and Archana replied, "Mera baap Bigg Boss hai, uska toh naukar hai na."

After which, an ugly verbal exchange took place leading to both talking about their parents.

(With inputs from IANS)