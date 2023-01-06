It's Shukravaar Ka Vaar and time for host Salman Khan to reprimand the contestants for their behaviour over the week. This week saw inmates fighting their lungs out over ration, nomination and whatnot. The heated argument between Archana Gautam and MC Stan was so intense that the rapper wanted to make a voluntary exit. However, Sajid Khan intervened and proved him to slap Archana, leading to major conflict among inmates.

Salman Khan calls out Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta for their fake relationship!

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 16 contestants Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have often grabbed the limelight ever since the show started be it for their fake relationship or closeness. Recently during MC Stan's new year concert, the duo almost shared a kiss as they danced together. However in the Shukravaar Ka Vaar promo shared by ColorsTV, Salman asks Tina if she did not have anyone else apart from Shalin to dance with at the new year bash, he then schools Shalin for his 'FAKE' relationship.

Salman Khan quizzes Tina, "Tina konsa game khel rahi aur kiske saath" (What game was she paying and with whom?) Tina says, "Mai dhong nhi karti hoon" ( Sir I don't act, I have told Shalin also that we cannot be together."

Salman adds, "Jhagda hogya, music baja aur ye chal raha hai" (The fight happened, but when the music was played and you were dancing together).

Salman continues, "Baaki koi nahi tha dance karne ke laayak ya chipakna ke laayak (there was nobody in the house to dance with you or get so close with you)?" Shalin then said to Salman, "Don't be hard on her." Salman gets furious and says, "What? No, no say it, say it."

Salman reprimands Archana and MC Stan

An angry Salman Khan tells MC Stan, "Maa-Baap ke upar jaane ka matlab kya hai yaar (What is the point of dragging someone's mom and dad?)."

The rapper apologises, says, "Woh jo baat kara, woh gandi baat kara maine (What I said was wrong)."

Salman then moves to Archana. He tells her, "Archana aapne kaha na khayraat me aya hai. Agar iss ghar me koi khayraat me aya hai na toh woh Archana hai (Archana you told him that he has come because of the viewers' if anyone can be here because of alms then it's you)."

Archana stands by her word and argues with Salman saying, "Sir, main sahi hun (I am right)."

Salman loses his calm and says, "Agar yeh aapka attitude hai toh abhi ke abhi darwaza kholta hun, jayiye aap (If this is your attitude then I can open the door right now and you can go)."