Bigg Boss 16 has got an extension and is reportedly extended till February 15, 2022. The makers leave no stone unturned to make the show enticing by adding nail-biting high-voltage drama. Once again inmates Archana Gautam and MC Stan locked horns inside the house. The intensity of the verbal spat was so explosive that Sajid Khan added fuel to the fire and provoked MC Stan to slap Archana.

Here's what happened

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Colors TV, shared a video that started with Archana screaming at MC Stan, "Kab tak janta ki khayraat mein rahega yaha pe? Janta aese ghatiya logo ko pasand nahi karti. Iske saare fans ko main bolna chahti hun isne jharu nahi lagayi bhaiyya (For how long will you stay here on the viewers' alms? The audience doesn't like such cheap people. I want to tell all his fans he hasn't cleaned the house)."

This enraged MC Stan and he said, "Tere baap ka naukar hai kya (Am I your father's servant)?" and Archana replied, "Mera baap Bigg Boss hai, uska toh naukar hai na (My father is Bigg Boss, you are his servant, right)?" He asked, "Tera baap hai Bigg Boss (Bigg Boss is your father)?" he then made a comment about Arachna's mother.

Archana reiterated and said, "Sharam nahi aarahi Bigg Boss ke baare mein aesa bol raha hai? Teri ma hai ya nahi hai? Kaamchor. Bakwas mat kar. Jiske ghar pe rozi roti kha raha hai usi ko bol raha hai aesa (Are you not ashamed of talking about Bigg Boss this way? Do you have a mother or not? Lazy. Don't speak nonsense. You're talking about someone on whom your livelihood is depending)" MC Stan kept calling Archana Gautam as 'shemdi (a girl with a runny nose)'.

Archana then screamed, "See Bigg Boss, he has gone mad. Salman sir se dandh lagegi. Tere jaese ghatiya ko Salman sir dekhenge (Salman sir will punish you. He will take care of a cheap person like you)."

MC Stan said, "Tu mere ko mat bol ghatiya (Don't call me cheap)."

Archana replied, "Tu ghatiya tha, ghatiya hai aur ghatiya rahega. Jo dusre ki maa ki respect nahi karsakta woh ghatiya hai. Tere jaese ghatiya logo ko Salman Khan sir dekhenge. Phut yaha se (You were, are and will remain cheap. One who can't respect another person's mother is cheap. He will take care of a cheap person like you. Leave).

MC Stan said, "Tere baap ka ghar hai kya, wapis se bol raha hun (I'm asking again, is this your father's house)?"

MC Stan goes to slap Archana Gautam after Sajid Khan provokes him

After hurling abuses at each other MC Stan, has decided to take a voluntary exit from the house.

In tonight's episode, we will see Sajid Khan asking Stan not to leave the house. He then MC Stan to give Archana a tight slap. Stan loses his calm and goes ahead to slap her. Shiv tries to stop him. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia schools Sajid for provoking Stan.

Angry Stan kicks the chair after a verbal spat with Archana Gautam he says, "Chal voluntary exit lete hai (Let's take a voluntary exit)."

Sajid says, "Voluntary kyu le raha hai, jaakr ek jhaapad laga de (Why are you taking a voluntary exit, just go and slap her)." After Sajid provoked Stan, Stan said, "Deta hoon, ruk iss ko (Right, let me slap her)." Shiv tried to stop Stan, "Abey paagal hai kya (Are you mad?)." He asked his friend Stan to listen to him before slapping her. Nimrit said to Sajid, "Sir ye aapne kya kiya? (Sir, why have you done this)."

The nominated contestants for this week are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Dutta, Shalin Bhanot, Saundharya Sharma, Sumbul Khan, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam and Sreejita De.