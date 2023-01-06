Ever since the news of one of the most loved reality TV shows Bigg Boss 16 getting an extension has surfaced online, the makers and housemates are leaving no stone unturned to engage the audiences. With each passing day, contestants bring up some or the other topic and make comments about each other.

Archana Gautam calls Tina Dutta a 'thief'

BB fans who have been watching the show since day one know contestant Archana Gautam often makes some mean comments especially when she is fighting with some co-contestant. And, this time again it's not an exception, despite host Salman Khan giving her pep talks several times.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss, the housemates had to give away the entire food from the house as Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta failed to come to a conclusion in the nomination task. During the task, Archana got into a fight with Tina Datta and called her a thief. In response to this, Tina said that she does not wish to fight with Archana as she does not like her manner of talking.

"That was so below the belt"

During this back-and-forth conversation, Archana called Tina Datta "expired maal" (expired product) and this didn't go down well with the audience. Soon after this, netizens took to social media to express their anger as it is a downright derogatory statement and demanded the makers to take a stand.

One user wrote, "That was so below the belt.. Age shaming to another level by Archana of #TinaDatta...So shameful. @BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss @ColorsTV Please take stand against Archana," while another said, "This is disgusting to another level. I don't understand how people even stand this gutter mouth. Will u do something ? @BeingSalmanKhan".

Check out the tweets below:

This is disgusting to another level. I don’t understand how people even stand this gutter mouth. Will u do something ? @BeingSalmanKhan — Sunny (@streetwearsunny) January 5, 2023

That was so below the belt.. Age shaming to another level by Archana of #TinaDatta... So shameful.. @BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss @ColorsTV Please take stand against Archana #BiggBoss16 — Manpreet (@Manpree63388) January 5, 2023

Bitch lady gutter mouth khud expires lagtihai nalli wali aurat Archana gautam ladka chahiye isko mla chahiye ya naukar #TinaDatta? — Nivedita (@niveditaramakri) January 5, 2023

Archana Gautam says, "expired m*al pe kaun kharch karega," (for Tina Datta) kya soch hai mohtarma ki, and Salman khan & Bigg Boss will not says anything to her. Will going to support her cheap entertainment #BiggBoss16 — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 5, 2023

However, this is not the first time. In the past, she has made several nasty comments about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Vikkas Manaktala and Shalin Bhanot during fights inside the BB house. Well, tonight's episode will see if Salman Khan or someone will school her for the same or not. What do you think? Let us know your thoughts below in the comments section.