Host Salman Khan skipped Bigg Boss 14's Weekend Ka Vaar shoot this Friday. If reports are to be believed, Salman didn't shoot for Weekend Ka Vaar as he is off to Alibaug to attend Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding. Reportedly, Sidharth Shukla has filled in as the host and graced the show for the second time. Not only will Sidharth Shulka enter the inmates this weekend, Rashami Desai and Tinaa Datta will also be seen in tonight's episode.

Here's everything you need to know about Sidharth's weekend ka Vaar episode tonight

Salman Khan skips weekend ka Vaar Sidharth Shukla fills in

However, reports suggested that it doesn't mean that there will be no evictions this week.

Sidharth will fill in Salman's place for this weekend

In Sunday episode, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla enters the house and takes the contestants by surprise! Sidharth's dapper enter and unabashed presence have got the fans talking on social media.

Dressed in a sleeveless white collared shirt, black tie and denim, Sidharth looks handsome as ever. As fans ask contestants through video call, one of the viewers asks Rahul, "You keep saying that Abhinav has done nothing in life, what have you done so far?" To this, BB13 winner adds, "What winner qualities do you see in yourself, which Abhinav doesn't have?"

Rahul answers, "Maine kaunse teer mare hai, wo main Kaise batau?" (How can I say what all I have done?) Sidharth gives a befitting reply to him, "You can't say what all you have done, then why are you questioning Abhinav Shukla?"

Here's a look at the promo:

The show's makers also shared a video in which the Bigg Boss 13 winner is seen taking a dig at Rahul Vaidya. The video starts with Sidharth Shukla asking Rahul why does he feel that he is more deserving than Abhinav Shukla, and what has he done till now in the show that makes him deserving in the sho. The singer replies that he can't evaluate what he has done till now. Sidharth replies that he can even blame Abhinav if he can't evaluate his game.

After this very serious question and answer round, fun and frolic ensue as Raghav Juyal, and Harsh Limbachiyaa enter the house. They not only make the contestants dance to their tunes but they also take jibes at the housemates and enter into a funny banter about who is the actual couple in the Bigg Boss House.

The excitement continues as Rashami Desai, and Tina Dutta, who have been part of Colors show Uttaran, enter the house to celebrate 12 years of the show.

Sidharth and Rashami meet again inside the house

Fans can't keep calm for BB 14 to air tonight.

Excitement level 101.

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla has entered this season as Toofani senior.