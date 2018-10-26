Bazaar, Baazaar
Bazaar (Baazaar) posterTwitter

Saif Ali Khan's Bazaar (Baazaar) has been released in theatres across the country and early reactions from audience have started pouring in on social media. They have given a mixed response to the business crime drama.

Moviegoers who watched the first-day first show of Bazaar were left quite impressed with the fast-paced first half and found the tight storyline quite engaging. However, some people found the script quite predictable and average in the second half and said that it's a one-time watch film.

Some found Bazaar's storyline similar to that of a 1987 Hollywood film Wall Street which stars Michael Douglas, Charlie Sheen, and Daryl Hannah in lead role and was directed and co-written by Oliver Stone.

Saif Ali Khan as a sharp, astute and money-minded merchant Shakun Kothari managed to impress the audience with his strong one-liners and won audiences hearts.

While the movie has witnessed a low occupancy of around 9-10 per cent in theatres across the country, early estimation suggest that the Saif Ali Khan starrer Bazaar will make a business of Rs 2-3 crore on opening day.

Directed by debutant Gauravv K. Chawla, Bazaar unfolds the plot of money and power set against the backdrop of the stock market. It also stars Radhika Apte, Chitrangda Singh and Rohan Mehra in prominent roles.

Check out audience's reactions on Bazaar movie: