Saif Ali Khan's Bazaar (Baazaar) has been released in theatres across the country and early reactions from audience have started pouring in on social media. They have given a mixed response to the business crime drama.

Moviegoers who watched the first-day first show of Bazaar were left quite impressed with the fast-paced first half and found the tight storyline quite engaging. However, some people found the script quite predictable and average in the second half and said that it's a one-time watch film.

Some found Bazaar's storyline similar to that of a 1987 Hollywood film Wall Street which stars Michael Douglas, Charlie Sheen, and Daryl Hannah in lead role and was directed and co-written by Oliver Stone.

Saif Ali Khan as a sharp, astute and money-minded merchant Shakun Kothari managed to impress the audience with his strong one-liners and won audiences hearts.

While the movie has witnessed a low occupancy of around 9-10 per cent in theatres across the country, early estimation suggest that the Saif Ali Khan starrer Bazaar will make a business of Rs 2-3 crore on opening day.

Directed by debutant Gauravv K. Chawla, Bazaar unfolds the plot of money and power set against the backdrop of the stock market. It also stars Radhika Apte, Chitrangda Singh and Rohan Mehra in prominent roles.

Check out audience's reactions on Bazaar movie:

Just watched first show of #Baazaar & it is one of the best films ever seen in recent time. thanks @gauravvkchawla for the movie . Gripping screenplay.saif has nailed it.

Must watch — Ajit Patil (@BeingAjitPatil) October 26, 2018

First half of #Baazaar is quite engaging. Crispy Editing, Excellent Background Music and a tight storyline composed of interesting scenes, make it a good watch. Let's see second half me Kya hota hai? #FirstHalfReview #BaazaarReview #SaifAliKhan — kundan shashiraj (@KDisLIVE) October 26, 2018

Slick, fast-paced & sexy - 3 words rarely applicable to the same Bollywood film. But @BaazaarFilm is ALL that and much more. A big whoop @gauravvkchawla @EmmayEntertain what a kickass entertainer! #Baazaar #BaazaarChaluChe — Pooja Vir (@PoojaVir_) October 26, 2018

An average and predictable second half makes it a one time watch #Baazaar — sharat (@sherry1111111) October 26, 2018

Some movies run on word of mouth. Appreciation is delayed for some brilliant actors. But patience and perseverance always pays. All the best #Baazaar #SaifAliKhan @gauravvkchawla — arth (@arthgupt) October 26, 2018

Very different yet gripping first half. A movie which revolves around the stock market. Dialogues are crisp and not a dull moment in the first hour. Saif and debutant Rohan Worth my money for the first half #Baazaar — sharat (@sherry1111111) October 26, 2018