Former Bayern Munich goalkeeper Oliver Kahn has urged the Bavarian giants to offer the head coach job to Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane if the Frenchman becomes available in the summer.

Bayern are currently on the hunt for a new coach to take over from Jupp Heynckes, whose contract at the Allianz Arena expires at the end of the season.

The Bavarian club confirmed last month that they had approached former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel, but the German turned down the job offer.

Kahn said Zidane would be "perfect" for the Bayern job considering the amount of success he has enjoyed as coach of Real Madrid.

The Frenchman has led Real to one La Liga title and two European Cups since taking charge of the club in January 2016.

"Zinedine Zidane is undoubtedly worth considering. I think he's sensational," Kahn was quoted as saying by ESPN. "He has won everything with Real Madrid and can win his third Champions League title. He's a coach who fits perfectly Bayern Munich's requirement profile.

"He is French and can speak Spanish, so he could learn German. The question is more what can he do extremely well? He can manage a star-studded squad, he was an absolute world star himself, and while many former top players don't go on to become great coaches, he has."

Zidane's Real are 13 points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona and were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Leganes in January.

The Frenchman has admitted that his future at the Santiago Bernabeu depends on how Real fare in the Champions League. The Spanish giants beat Juventus 3-0 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals earlier this week.

RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl has also ruled himself out of the running for the Bayern job. Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann, Eintracht Frankfurt's Niko Kovac and Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino are among the other names linked with the Allianz Arena hot seat.