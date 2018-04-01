Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that the club offered Thomas Tuchel the chance to succeed Jupp Heynckes as head coach in the summer, but that the former Borussia Dortmund coach turned it down.

Rummenigge also revealed that Tuchel, 44, had already agreed on a deal to manage "another club" amid reports linking the German with Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Current Bayern coach Jupp Heynckess will step down at the end of the season, with the Bavarian giants having already begun their search for a replacement.

RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl has also ruled himself out of the running for the Bayern job. Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann and Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino are among the other names linked with Allianz Arena hot seat.

"In his function as director of sports, Hasan Salihamidzic was involved in many talks, among others also with Thomas Tuchel," Rummenigge told Sky Sports Germany.

"Thomas Tuchel announced that he signed with another club. That is ok."

Rummenigge denied that Tuchel was the Bayern hierarchy's first choice to take over from Heynckes in the summer.

"No, we decide these matters as a committee," he said. "The director of sports proposes candidates which the board decides on.

"Of course Uli Hoeness has a say in it as well. That concludes this topic. Thomas Tuchel is a good coach.

"We know that from his time in Dortmund. I have nothing more to add. There is no bad blood between us."

Citing sources, ESPN reported that Tuchel had agreed on terms to replace Unai Emery at PSG at the end of the season and is expected to put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

The report claimed that PSG owner Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani preferred Tuchel as the next head coach due to his fluent knowledge of French and his commitment to playing attacking football.