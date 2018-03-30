RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl has revealed he is in talks to extend his contract with the Bundesliga club beyond 2019, dealing a blow to Bayern Munich's hopes to recruit him as their next head coach.

Current Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes, 72, is expected to step down at the end of the season, with the Bavarian giants having already begun their search for a replacement.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel turned down the chance to coach Bayern earlier this month, leaving Hasenhuttl as the favorite to take over at the Allianz Arena.

However, the 50-year-old said he had unfinished business to take care of at Leipzig, who are currently sixth in Bundesliga and through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

"I feel good here, and I could imagine pushing the limits with this team – limits we don't even see right now," Hasenhuttl was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"I had good talks with the hierarchy this week, and after our conversation both sides can imagine that we will work together beyond 2019.

"We had a good conversation, and I put a lot of thoughts into my future in the last couple of days.

"With this club and this team, I don't think we've reached the point where I'd say that we've reached our limit and can't continue to develop."

Hasenhuttl added that Leipzig's 2-1 victory over Bayern before the international break showcased the potential of his squad.

"The Bayern match leads to a clear view of where this team is right now," he said. "That's why I can imagine working with this team for a long time."

Hoffenheim's Julian Nagelsmann and Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino are among the other names linked with the Bayern job.

Bayern hold a 17-point lead over Schalke at the top of the Bundesliga table. The Bavarian giants are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they will face Sevilla.