A big controversy erupted two days before the Punjab assembly polls after noted poet and one of the founders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Kumar Vishwas made an explosive revelation regarding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's alleged links with the banned pro-Khalistan Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) outfit.

After Kumar Vishwas's startling revelation before the polling, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to investigate the matter.

Channi urged Union Home Minister to investigate the connection of AAP with the SFJ as the latter expressed its support to the party in 2017 and also in the current elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah replied to Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi's letter and assured him that he himself is looking into the matter.

Kejriwal in touch with pro-Khalistani elements, alleges Kumar Vishwas

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will do anything to remain in power.

Talking to a news agency, Kumar Vishwas alleged that Kejriwal was ready to take support of separatists in Punjab to remain in power.

"I had told Kejriwal during the 2017 Punjab election that he should not take support of the fringe elements, separatists, and people associated with the Khalistani movement. He, however, said it will be managed don't worry," a news agency reported while quoting Vishwas. Kumar Vishwas said that he had warned Kejriwal to maintain a distance from the Khalistanis.

"I warned him that Pakistan's ISI and other agencies across the world are funding the SFJ but Kejriwal was ready to take support of such elements", he said, adding, "Kejriwal replied so what then I would become the first prime minister of an independent nation".

Punjab CM asks Home Minister to investigate

Seizing the opportunity to corner AAP which is posing a serious challenge to Congress, Punjab Chief Minister wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought a probe into alleged links between AAP and pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Citing a purported letter by SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Channi said, "The letter is in Punjabi language and contents of this letter show that the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which is a banned organization, is in constant touch with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)".

"It has been mentioned in the letter that the SFJ has given its support to AAP in the elections to the State Assembly in 2017 and similarly in these elections too, the SFJ has exhorted the electorate to vote for Aam Aadmi Party".

Amit Shah assures to investigate AAP's connection with pro-Khalistani outfit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday assured Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi that the government will investigate Aam Aadmi Party's connection with the banned Sikhs for Justice.

In his reply to Punjab Chief Minister's letter, Home Minister said that matter will be investigated thoroughly since it is a matter of national security.

Such an act of keeping in touch with a separatist organization and taking its help for the election is a very serious issue for the country's unity, Amit Shah wrote in his reply to Channi. "It is shameful that such people are joining hands with terrorists to come to power,", he added.

Kejriwal dismisses all allegations

As the issue snowballed into a big controversy two days before polling, Delhi Chief Minister and convenor of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal on Friday dismissed all these allegations and accused the BJP and the Congress of ganging up against AAP.

"Perhaps I am the world's sweetest terrorist who builds schools, hospitals, builds roads, improves road and power infrastructure, and sends elderly on pilgrimages. Such a terrorist would never have been born," Kejriwal said.