Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu has already been released in the Gulf region, a day prior to its release in India, and has been getting mixed reviews from the audience.

Viewers felt that though Shahid Kapoor looked good in his quirky avatar, the direction was not upto the mark which made the screenplay quite dull. Some found the script too predictable and lengthy as well. Some felt that except Shraddha, other actors struggled to play their part with conviction.

The major disconnect for the viewers has been the language that actors use in the film while delivering their dialogues. It seems to have been the biggest turn off for the audience. Viewers felt that the editing of the movie could've been better while some said that though Shahid Kapoor starrer is lengthy, it is worth your ticket.

Based in Garhwal, Uttarakhand, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a light-hearted drama that focuses on the electricity issues in rural areas. The story revolves around the life of three friends living life to the fullest in a small city. It is directed by Shree Narayan Singh who has earlier directed Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet - Ek Prem Katha.

Take a look at live audience reaction after watching Batti Gul Meter Chalu here:

