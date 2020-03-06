The Batman movie star Zoe Kravitz has turned millions of heads, including Bella Hadid, after she decided to ditch her entire clothes and posed topless with a bouquet in a racy Instagram snap.

Zoe Kravitz posed sans-clothing with a bouquet. In the NSFW picture, some of the flowers are perfectly arranged in a way that her breasts stay behind them.

After Zoe shared the topless picture of herself, her Instagram handle got flooded by likes and comments. Many of her followers agreed to her beauty and stated that she is looking very confident posing in this posture.

Famous model and actress Bella Hadid also commented, "Literally f***ng die for you what the hell is this. You are an angel from the heavens."

Apparently, this is not the first time when Zoe Kravitz decided to bare it all in front of the camera. Back in December, she went topless after the reports of Donald Trump's impeachment surfaced.

In that racy picture, she covered her torso with her arms but her expressions and body language were pretty seductive.

Latest update on The Batman

The Batman movie will feature Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne aka Batman, a billionaire socialite and heir of Wayne Enterprises who dedicates himself to protecting Gotham City from its criminal underworld as a masked vigilante.

In the movie, Zoe Kravitz will star as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman. Kravitz previously voiced the character in The Lego Batman Movie and was chosen over several actresses, including Eiza Gonzalez, Ella Balinska, Ana de Armas, and others.

As per Zoe Kravitz herself, her character from The Batman represents femininity and it is followed by power and "I think it's a different kind of power than masculine power... slightly more complicated, and softer too."

After the release and worldwide success of Todd Phillips' Joker movie, all bets are now on The Batman movie. Earlier in February, Reeves released red-coloured test footage of Robert Pattinson in his Batman costume. Many fans, however, compared Batman with Daredevil's costume as featured in Netflix's Daredevil TV series.

The Batman movie is scheduled to be released in the United States on June 25, 2021.