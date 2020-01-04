Joaquin Phoenix's Joker movie is trending months after its theatrical release. Todd Phillips' billion-dollar earring movie is being considered by fans to enter the Oscars 2020 list. There are talks for Joker 2 movie and recently director Phillips stated the future of Jokerverse with Batman into it.

Joker movie director Todd Phillips was recently speaking with Variety at the Palm Springs International Film Festival where he talked in detail about a Batman movie into the world of Gotham that they have created with Joaquin Phoenix's Joker movie.

"It's a beautiful Gotham. What I would like to see someone tackle is what Batman looks like from that Gotham. I'm not saying I'm going to do that. What was interesting to me about the inclusion of Batman in our movie was, 'What kind of Batman does that Gotham make?' That's all I meant by that."

The recently released Joker movie showed Gotham in the 80s where the class war was going on. The people of Gotham started the civil war against the rich after Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) shot down the reality TV show host during the live broadcast.

Joker movie became one of the highest-grossing movies of 2019 and is even considered as one of the finest depiction of Joker.

Joker 2 movie update

Right after the release of Joker, there were talks about a possible sequel featuring Arthur Fleck serving time in Arkham Asylum for killing Murray and unknowingly starting riots on the street. There were also reports that Bruce Wayne will also be present as a young-adult teen who starts his training to become Batman — Joker's archenemy.

However, there are no concrete reports when it comes to the sequel to the 2019 Joker movie. Director Todd Phillips also spoke about the possibility of making a Joker 2 movie with Joaquin Phoenix only. He previously talked about the idea of making another Joker movie but he will do the same on certain conditions only.

"It would have to have some thematic resonance in a similar way that this does. Because I think that's ultimately why the movie connected, it's what's going on underneath. So many movies are about the spark, and this is about the powder. If you could capture that again in a real way, that would be interesting."

Warner Bros. and Todd Phillips have not talked about making a Joker 2 movie but it would be interesting to see Joaquin Phoenix back as Arthur Fleck, creating mayhem in the Gotham city.