Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's upcoming The Batman movie made headlines earlier this week after a camera test footage was released online. On one hand, DC fans are pretty excited to see Twilight movie hunk sporting the Batsuit but apparently, Marvel fans are not too pleased with it.

After Robert Pattinson's camera test footage surfaced online, several Marvel fans took to Twitter to share their disdain towards it. Several fans were quick to notice an uncanny resemblance to Netflix's Daredevil.

In Netflix's Daredevil, we have seen Matt Murdock sporting a similar red glowing suit and several Marvel fans even stated that Pattinson's look in his DC movie is pretty much the same.

It is surely tough to argue at this point as we are not sure whether the released footage of Robert Pattinson in that Batman costume is going to make the final cut or not but from a certain perspective, there is some resemblance, which fans were quick to notice.

Check out a couple of tweets from some angry Marvel fans:

Batman one-shot hallway fight in Daredevil's honor — Ariel (@AKARELK) February 13, 2020

If Daredevil could see The Batman right now he would be pissed pic.twitter.com/KrOHg7UDJC — GOAT Movie Podcast (@GOATfilmpodcast) February 13, 2020

This is not the first time when fans have criticized Robert Pattinson playing the role of Bruce Wayne. When it was announced that The Lighthouse movie star is going to replace Ben Affleck, several fans stated that the movie is not going to leave any mark at the box-office.

However, Pattinson has proved that he is one of the finest actor Hollywood has produced in recent years and if given a chance, he is surely going to amaze the fans and critics.

The Batman movie plot details:

The upcoming Batman movie is not going to follow the path of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, as fans earlier predicted. The forthcoming movie is going to feature Pattinson as a billionaire socialite and heir of Wayne Enterprises who dedicates himself to protecting Gotham City from its criminal underworld as a highly trained, masked vigilante.

Robert Pattinson's character will be 30 something in the movie and is neither an experienced superhero, just like Ben Affleck and Christian Bale's Batman versions, nor a beginning crime fighter. As per Pattinson himself, lack of Batman's superpowers made him interested in the project.

The Batman movie will also star Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. The movie is scheduled to release on June 25, 2021.