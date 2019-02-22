Who is going to play the new Batman in Matt Reeves' The Batman movie — this is the question every DC movie lover is asking right now! Warner Bros. and DCEU are yet to reveal the casting of the upcoming stand-alone movie but there are several fans who still hope that Ben Affleck will be back as the caped crusader in the future movies. However, this is not going to happen.

Previous DCEU movies like, Justice League, Suicide Squad, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice did a wonderful job at the box-office window. Even though these films did not touch the one-billion mark which Jason Momoa's Aquaman recently did, they too made the studio very happy. However, these movies were criticized for the poor storyline, plot, and direction. There were many who even criticized Ben Affleck and went on to compare him with Christopher Nolan's Batman.

Back in early 2018, there were talks that Ben Affleck is going to write, star, and direct in a stand-alone Batman movie. However, it was later announced that Cloverfield movie director is going to write and direct a stand-alone Batman movie. After zeroing on the script, it was speculated that a young actor is going to play the role of billionaire Bruce Wayne in the new DCEU movie.

Jennifer Garner's former husband recently spoke about his decision of working on a Batman movie. While promoting his upcoming Netflix original movie, Triple Frontier, Ben Affleck appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live where he shared his thoughts about a stand-alone Batman flick.

"I tried to direct a version of it and worked with a really good screenwriter, but just couldn't come up with a version; I couldn't crack it," admitted Affleck. "And so it was time to let someone take a shot at it. They've got some really good people."

When it was speculated that Ben Affleck will be working on a Batman movie, it was announced that he had been working on a screenplay with Geoff Johns, the co-writer of Aquaman movie. While there were rumors that Affleck would still get the chance to play the role of Bruce Wayne, it was confirmed last month that the studio and the director will recast the superhero.