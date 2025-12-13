Baseer Ali might not have lifted the Bigg Boss 19 trophy but many still feel that he deserved to win the show the most. Ali got voted out due to lack of votes quite early in the reality show, leaving his fans and followers shocked. Nehal, who shared a warm equation with him inside the house, has accused him of not being his true self in front of her.

Nehal also went on to call him immature and has spoken about him in quite a lot of interviews. Recently, when the Splitsvilla winner was spotted at the airport, he was asked about Nehal's statement. Ali looked annoyed and said that he is irritated with the whole charade. He clearly mentioned that he doesn't want to be her friend anymore.

Baseer slams Nehal

"Main tang aagya hu yeh clip dekhke, itni bak-bak, immature-immature, bhai mera peecha chodo, mujhe dosti nahi rakhni nahi (I am so exhausted of this clip, so much noise, please leave me I don't want to keep this friendship)" he told paparazzi.

Baseer also recalled Nehal's dialogue of leaving whatever happened in the show behind and moving forward. "Kuch aage badhne main believe nahi rakhti tum bhai, tum aake bhi wahi bak-bak kar rahi ho (You don't believe in moving ahead, you are still doing the same thing)," he said.

No more friendship

At the end, Baseer made it quite clear that he wants to forget that chapter of his life and move on. He said, "Get a life, please do your thing and just stay away from me and my name. There's nothing left here, tang aa chuka hoon main, mere fans bore hogaye hain, itni hatred, itna baar baar Baseer-Baseer. Khud ka kuch karo, aage badho zindagi mein, Bigg Boss khatam hogaya haina, aage badho."