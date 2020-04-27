Sunnyleone gives us a glimpse of how Daniel Weber is spending his days during lockdown Close
Barun Sobti rose to fame with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Due to immense popularity, the makers rolled out three seasons of the show, all them were equally popular but the one with Sanaya Irani is still rewatched and appreciated the most. Sanaya and Barun's chemistry as Arnav and Khushi goes a long way. They have never failed to set the screen ablaze with their charismatic Jodi!

Barun, as we all know, is quite shy and isn't social media savvy. However, during a media interaction, he candidly opened up about his show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon's success, what if Iss Pyaar ko Kya Naam Doon is remade now,  how he is spending quartine time,

Excerpts

Sanaya and Barun

On Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon remake!

I have no qualms if young actors are cast in it. An actor can perform if the script is good.

On working with Sanaya Irani again!

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? season 3
Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?You Tube Screenshot

The script of the first season of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon was phenomenal and it was very easy to do work with Sanaya who is a great actress. So yeah, I would be happy to reunite with her.

Barun and Sanaya

On what is he doing during lockdown!

I am a self-quarantine kind of person anyway but I am also a rebel so every time I am told not to do something, I tend to do it, so obviously lockdown is a bit problematic for me, but, having said that, we should all

On not being a social media savvy

Barun Sobti with wife and Sanaya Irani

When all these things started with Orkut, the people I had wanted to be in touch with had my number and we used to interact. But now everything has blown out of proportion, so I was late in the game and that's it. I don't think people know how to utilize it very well and it is a very powerful tool.

cast of Iss Pyaar ko Kya Naam doon reunion

On the professional front, Barun Sobti is seen in Asur on Voot Select!

Asur