The new world-wide sensational Barbie live action movie has brought back the true definition of actual feminism in the picture. Margot Robbie is seen playing the role of the "stereotypical" barbie loved by one and all, or at least that's what she thinks. Her life is all sunshine and rainbows in her alternate reality i.e Barbie land and she is under the impression that her and all the influential women in power around her i.e other barbies have helped women in the "real" world get recognition and respect. It is not until she has to go to "fix" problems in the real life world with Ken (Ryan Gosling), that she realizes that the world isn't all sunshine and rainbows.

Barbie realizes that she's being treated like an object by men and the women hate her for being so "perfect"! Ken, on the other hand, seems to like the real world as it revolves around patriarchy, or as he understands it - a world where men and horses hold power! He tends to get influenced easily and is convinced that it is truly MEN who are the superior gender and he takes this idea with him to the Barbie world. Barbie on the other hand, runs into The Company Mattel who try to transport her back to Barbie world but instead she escapes them and runs into Gloria, who she believes is the one she has to "fix" in order to fix her appearance and look "stereotypically perfect". Barbie is also seen having a tiff with Gloria's daughter, Sasha who believes that instead of empowering women, "Barbies" actually degraded women to the status of objects who are only supposed to be like men's dolls, and cannot exist independently. All through this, Ken has completely transformed Barbie world into his own "Ken-dom" . This is basically a more vivid and glamorized representation of how the real world actually is, i.e patriarchal.

The main message of this movie is that a society can operate neither as completely patriarchal nor completely matriarchal. A healthy society is one where both men and women are flourishing independent of one another, and not necessarily dependent on one another. In the Barbie world, men were neglected with women having absolute power, while in the real world it was quite the opposite, really. Though it's true that in today's world, women do have representation in the society, it is nowhere near where it SHOULD be. This movie is a true representation of what feminism truly means i.e equal rights, equal fights for BOTH men and women.

Another aspect that's been highlighted in the movie is how it's really like to be a human. Contrasting aspects and feelings throughout various walks of life is what makes it truly beautiful. In fact, at the end of the movie, "Stereotypical barbie's" purpose of life has been discovered as she makes an entry as a regular "human". Humans are imperfect and that's okay. Dolls are perfect and that's also okay. However, humans and dolls cannot be the same. A deeper meaning to this statement is that it's understood that men and women can't look perfect like "Barbies" and hence it does not make sense for them to be treated like one too! One of the things that distinguish humans from dolls is that humans have feelings and are perfectly imperfect!

This movie has perfectly captured the reality of today's world and has beautifully portrayed how every gender wants to feel appreciated in the society and how the concept of absolutism cannot work. What makes one imperfect is what makes one human. Moreover, both men and women deserve recognition and respect in the society, regardless of their roles and co-existence. Yes there can be a Barbie without a Ken and there can also be a Ken without a Barbie. That's completely cool too. It may not always be Barbie and Ken, it can also be like- I'm Barbie and HE's Ken! The movie ends on a note that maybe one day all the "Ken's" will have equal representation in Barbie world as women in the real world.

[Disclaimer: This article is by Rhea Rajneesh, a student of Class XI in The Heritage School Vasant Kunj New Delhi. Views expressed are author's own.]