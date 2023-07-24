The world is back to cinemas! This has been proved as July 21, 2023, saw two big films clashing and making the global box-office spin. Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer brought moviegoers back to the theatres and how. The last three days have been magnificent for theatre owners and cinephiles as they flocked to cinema halls to watch either both the film or saw it on different days. Both films fared well at the global box office.

Margot Robbie's film earns Rs 1272 cr, soars above Oppenheimer worldwide

Warner Bros' "Barbie" claimed the top spot with a massive $155 million in ticket sales from North American theatres from 4,243 locations and is touted as the biggest opening of the year and breaking the first-weekend record for a film directed by a woman.

While, Universal's "Oppenheimer" raked in $80.5 million from 3,610 theatres in the U.S. and Canada, marking

"Barbenheimer" is a respite for the lagging exhibition business, amid back-to-back failures of Bollywood films.

Interestingly, "Barbie" saw a massive audience that to women driven the historic "Barbie" opening, making up 65% of the audience, according to PostTrak, and 40% of ticket buyers were under the age of 25 for the PG-13 rated movie.

"Oppenheimer" audiences were 62% male and 63% over the age of 25, with a somewhat surprising 32% that were between the ages of 18 and 24.

India box office! Cillian Murphy starrer is performing well than 'Barbie'.

In India, in terms of box office, the Cillian Murphy starrer is performing well than 'Barbie'. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's film opened with Rs 5 crore at the Indian box office while Murphy's film minted Rs 13.50 crore on Day 1.

Talking about the Day 2 collection of 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer', as per a report in Sacnilk, Barbie collected Rs 6.50 crore in India while Nolan's film raked in Rs 17 crore at the box office. With this, the total box office collection of 'Oppenheimer' stands at Rs 30 crore and 'Barbie's total collection is Rs 11.50 crore.

Oppenheimer has been directed by acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan. Hollywood stars like Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, and Matt Damon are the leading cast of "Oppenheimer" which is based on the Pulitzer Prize–winning biography "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer."