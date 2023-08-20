Ritesh Sidhwani's 50th birthday was a starry affair. From the Bachchans to the Kapoors, it was a night of Bollywood's glitterati dressed to the T. Ranveer Singh, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor were also present at the event. Shweta Bachchan attended the event with kids Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

Aamir Khan also made a surprising entry. Kanika Kapoor looked her glamorous best as she attended the party. Kiara Advani made a smashing appearance with husband Sidharth Malhotra. Internet melted on seeing the couple together and social media was filled with beautiful comments for the two.

Love pours in for Kiara - Sidharth

"Ken and Barbie of Bollywood," wrote one user. "She looks so pretty, both of them are perfect for each other," was another comment. "Her dress is so dreamy," one more social media user wrote. "Their habits of holding each other hands gives satisfaction and relaxed mind....They're precious," another social media user wrote.

"Such good vibes always evil eyes off," another one of the comments read. "They look so calm together," one more person opined. "They are a couple with zero haters," was one more of the comments. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were also spotted at the bash. There have been reports of Kiara Advani replacing Priyanka Chopra and joining the Don franchise. The actress might be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3.

Farhan Akhtar's wish for Ritesh

"I've seen you grow as a film producer, creative storyteller and into a better, wiser, stronger person with every passing year. You'll always have me in your corner as I know I have you. Here's to a lifetime of friendship, brotherhood and film making. Happy 50. Love you man. @ritesh_sid," Farhan wrote for Sidhwani on his b'day.