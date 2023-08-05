On Friday, Salman Khan joined the Barbenheimer trend for Arbaaz Khan's 56th birthday bash. Salman Khan's brother director-actor Arbaaz celebrated his birthday with his close friends and family. Arbaaz's son Arhaan also attended his dad's birthday bash.

Along with Salman and Sohail, their sisters Alvira and Arpita and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma joined the celebrations. Arbaaz and his ex-wife Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan were also in attendance.

Salman Khan's outfit garners praise

Salman looked dapper dressed in a black t-shirt, grey jacket and pink pants. The actor was seen posing for the paparazzi before entering the venue.

Arbaaz Khan shared an inside video of his birthday celebrations that shows Salman Khan, Arpita Khan, Sohail Khan and others singing the birthday song in unison.

Fans react to Salman's outfit

Reacting to Salman Khan's outfit, a user wrote, "Bhaijaan what are these Barbie-inspired pants? Absolute shocker."

Another commented, "He is promoting Barbie Oppenheimer alone.",

"Salman also does Barbie challenge", mentioned another.

While some even said that Salman's hot pink pants and grey shirt remind them of the 'KEN' doll.

Salman's shared an unseen picture with sister Arpita on her birthday

Recently, on Arpita's birthday, Salman posted an adorable throwback picture of himself and baby Arpita. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy birthday Arpita."

Work front

Salman is busy hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2, which is streaming on Jio Cinema.

Salman will next be seen in 'Tiger 3' and will reunite with Katrina Kaif for the franchise. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in a cameo in 'Tiger 3'.