An army soldier, who was injured in an encounter in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, succumbed to his injuries at a Srinagar hospital on Thursday.

In the 24 hours long encounter, a local terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit was reported caught alive during a gunfight while a foreign terrorist managed to escape in injured condition in the Sultanpora forest area of Sheeri Chandoosa of Baramulla.

Notably, on Wednesday the security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Wanseeran Taripora in the Sheeri area of Baramulla following information about the presence of terrorists. As forces reached the hideout, terrorists resorted to indiscriminate firing which was retaliated by the forces resulting in a fierce encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, one jawan of 52 RR got injured and was evacuated for medical treatment, who later on attained martyrdom.

One terrorist of LeT namely Nisar Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Akbar Bhat resident of Shrakwara Kreeri, district Baramulla was apprehended alive.

Another terrorist of LeT, Usman of Pakistan, who is wanted in various cases, managed to run away in injured condition.

One modified AKS 74u, one magazine, and 28 rounds among other incriminating materials have been recovered from the apprehended terrorist.

Meanwhile, a Srinagar-based defence spokesman said that Rifleman Kulbushan Manta suffered a gunshot wound during the Baramulla encounter.

He was immediately evacuated to GMC Baramulla by road and further evacuated by helicopter to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar. He suffered cardiac arrest at about 11.45 AM on 27 October and could not be revived. The Braveheart was declared dead.

#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC & all ranks of #NorthernComd convey heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Rifleman Kulbushan Manta who succumbed to his injuries while fighting terrorists at #Baramulla on 27 October 22. May his soul rest in peace.@adgpi@ChinarcorpsIA pic.twitter.com/Zf2lt0vfMv — NORTHERN COMMAND - INDIAN ARMY (@NorthernComd_IA) October 27, 2022

Rifleman Kulbushan Manta epitomizes the values, traditions, and ethos of the Indian Army. The Braveheart is survived by his wife, Neetu Kumari. The mortal remains of the Braveheart will be sent for the last rites to his native place at Village Gaunth, Post Manjholi, Tehsil Kupvi, District Shimla, Himachal Pradesh and will be laid to rest with full military honours on October 28.

Terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter

Meanwhile, an encounter took place at Asthan Marg in the Kausarnag area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district in which one terrorist was killed.

"An encounter took place at Asthan Marg in the general area of Kausarnag, of Kulgam district in which one terrorist got killed. The search still going on. Further details shall follow", Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

In another incident, a low-intensity blast took place at Alosa in the district Bandipora while an Army vehicle was passing through the Aloosa area. "No loss of life was reported. Reinforcement reached on the spot and the area is being searched", reports said.