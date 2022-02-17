Bappi Lahiri's net worth is a staggering number in millions. The Disco King of the industry, Bappi da passed away at the age of 69 after a heart attack. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium. Tributes have poured in from celebs from the entertainment industry, sports world and political figures.

Bappi Lahiri's net worth

As per reports, Bappi Lahiri used to 8-10 lacs per song in Bollywood. For a one-hour-long performance, his charge was close to 20-25 lacs. Bappi Da's home in Mumbai is a lavish property spread across several acres and is estimated at around 3 crores. He was also the proud owner of BMW, Audi, Mercedes and Tesla X. His net worth is said to be close to 3 million.

Amitabh Bachchan's emotional tribute

Amitabh Bachchan penned an emotional tribute to the legend. He wrote, "Bappi Lahiri .. music director extraordinaire passes away .. shocked and surprised and in the misery of these tragic events of 'passing' in the rapid succession of times .. his songs of films with me are and shall I believe remain eternal .. they are played hummed sung along in these modern generation times with alacrity and rejoice .. and the ability of his sense of success with a particular moment, untethered .. checking in to board a flight at Heathrow from London to home and a gentle tap on your shoulder."

The actor further wrote, "Your this film is going to be very successful and the song I just gave, shall be remembered for ages' .. he was right .. and learning the graphs of some, at his modest home , in rehearsal, an even greater experience .. slowly they all leave us."