Once again the US-based banned pro-Khalistan group -- Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) -- is mobilising the people from the Sikh community to register for the referendum scheduled for July 26. This time, however, the banned terrorist group is trying to make an overture to people in Kashmir to join the secessionist group.

While the group has been banned by India last year and over 40 websites related to it were blocked by the Indian government on July 4 this year, the video message by SFJ co-founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannum was found doing rounds on Twitter. The video is apparently being shared by Pannum's followers.

In the video, Pannum can be seen asking members of the Sikh community and the sympathisers of another terrorist organisation Indian mujahedeen to register for a vote on the referendum on July 26.

He can be heard urging sympathisers of both the groups to come together in their quest for their similar goals.

SFJ, a terrorist organistaion

The outfit is already banned by the Indian government and it's leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannum is a declared "individual terrorist" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The US-based pro-secessionist group espouses a separate Khalistan state and secession from India and has been involved in anti-national activities in Punjab and elsewhere.

Last year, when the government banned the group and declared nine of its members, including Pannum, as designated terrorists, it had issued this statement in its notification.

SFJ is encouraging and aiding the activities for the secession of a part of the Indian territory from the Union of India and supporting (the) separatist groups fighting for this purpose in India and elsewhere by indulging in activities and articulations intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India," according to the notification issued by the government then.

SFJ is headed by Avatar Singh Pannum and Gurpatwant Singh Pannum, both of whom have been at the forefront of reviving the Khalistan movement.

Indian police believe that SFJ is supported by Pakistan-based handlers who provide money and logistic support to the group to carry out terrorist activities in Punjab.