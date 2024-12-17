Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths raided three locations in and around Kolkata on Tuesday in connection with three different bank loan forgery cases.

The central agency sleuths conducted a raid at the residence of local businessman Sanjay Surekha at Ballygunge in Kolkata.

Sources said that the raid and search operations by the central agency officials were in connection with a bank loan forgery case registered by the State Bank of India (SBI) in the year 2022.

The total forgery amount involved in the matter is to the tune of Rs 3,280 crore.

The ED sleuths also conducted raid at the residence of another businessman Sanjay Gupta in Dum Dum Cantonment area in North 24 Parganas. The raid at Gupta's place was in connection to a bank loan forgery in neighbouring Jharkhand involving an amount of Rs 600 crore.

However, when the ED officials reached Gupta's residence, he was not there. His family members informed the central agency officials that Gupta was out of station for business purposes.

The ED officials also raided the residence of one individual Santanu Poddar, a senior official attached to a corporate entity engaged in metal machine parts manufacturing.

The sources said the ED officials conducted a raid at Poddar's residence for the second time. However, the amount involved in the forgery was not divulged.

Each team of ED officials was escorted by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel.

The sources said that besides examining the paper and digital documents at these three places, the investigating officials of ED also questioned different persons staying there.

(With inputs from IANS)