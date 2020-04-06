The Cyber Police Station Srinagar of J&K Police have recovered Rs 1 Lakh Ten Thousand from hackers who had targeted several people while posing as bank officials and owners of online business centers.

According to the details, 85 years old man was duped of Rs 1 Lakh Ten Thousand on the pretext of OTP/Vishing Fraud. The complainant received a fraud call who introduced himself as J&K Bank official and informed him that his debit card (ATM card) has been blocked and politely asked him to share the card details along with 06 digit OTP number for unblocking the card and within few minutes an amount of Rs 1 Lakh Ten Thousand was deducted from his account.

The aggrieved person immediately contacted cyber police station and timely action by Cyber Police Station team were able to block the amount immediately and the amount of Rs 1 Lakh Ten Thousand was saved. The fraudsters had also sent one phishing link on his cell number to install remote access Application in order to gain access of his banking mobile app. The team immediately guided the complainant to uninstall the remote Application app in order to block further fraudulent transactions. Further efforts are on to trace such scammers and book under relevant sections of law.

"General public are advised to remain cautious about strange phone calls and shouldn't share their account details and credit/ debit card details with anybody". Due to prevailing situation of COVID-19 the fraudsters have come up with new cyber fraud across banks. The modus operandi is customers are getting calls to share OTP to postpone their 3 months EMI as relaxation given by RBI. Once the OTP is shared the hard-earned money of gullible public is withdrawn from their bank accounts.