In the last 24 hours, the Indian security forces killed nine terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in separate incidents. However, one soldier lost his life while two others have been injured.

"Over the past 24 hours, Indian Security forces have eliminated nine terrorists in J&K," sources have confirmed.

Among the nine terrorists, four were killed at the Batpura area of South Kashmir on April 4. These terrorists were involved in the killing of civilians.

In another ongoing anti-infiltration operation in the Keran sector of North Kashmir, security personnel has so far killed five terrorists attempting to infiltrate from across the Line of Control, taking advantage of the bad weather.

"In this operation, one soldier has been killed and two more are critically injured. Evacuation of the injured is hampered due to heavy snow and rough terrain conditions," sources said.

Heavy snow and rough terrain conditions have hindered the evacuation of the injured but the operation in north Kashmir is still in progress.

