A shocking case of alleged corruption has come to light involving Banjara Hills Inspector M Narender. It is reported that the said Circle Inspector demanded a substantial bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh from a pub owner for "not harassing the pub management" and for smooth operations of the pub.

The officer later lowered the bribe amount to Rs 3 lakh, equating to Rs 1 lakh per month.

But as the pub management delayed the payment of the bribe, the Inspector reportedly resorted to harassment tactics. He made several WhatsApp calls and even had Sub Inspector S Naveen Reddy to falsely implicate the pub in a case.

The harassment continued, culminating in an alarming incident on the night of September 30th to October 1st, when the Inspector, Sub Inspector, and Home Guard forcibly took the pub owner to the police station without apparent cause.

It has come to light that a Home Guard named Hari is accused of demanding an additional Rs 10,000 as a bribe to facilitate the collection of the demanded amount on behalf of the Inspector.

Unable to endure further harassment, Neela Rajeshwar Laxman Rao, the owner of The Rock Club Sky Lounge in Banjara Hills, took a clandestine step and approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). This brave decision led to subsequent raids and investigations.

The ACB has officially registered a criminal misconduct case against the Inspector, Home Guard, and Sub Inspector.