The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday caught a Chief Horticulture Officer (CHO) of the Horticulture Department of the Jammu and Kashmir government red-handed while allegedly receiving a Rs 10 lakh bribe.

" A case was registered on complaint against the accused and others on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs.10 lakh for complainant's posting and to resolve his departmental issues including promotion", an official spokesman said.

CBI laid a trap and caught the said Chief Horticulture Officer red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.10 lakh from the Complainant. The said private person ( middleman) was also caught.

"Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused and also at the premises of the Special Secretary(Horticulture). During the searches, cash of Rs.3.5 lakh(approx)and other documents including movable/immovable property were recovered", the official spokesman said.

Reports said that through the middleman Gohar Ahmed Dar, the Chief Horticulture Officer Sarabjit Singh has promised promotion and positing of his choice to the complaint.

After doing necessary verification and groundwork, the CBI laid an ambush and arrested the CHO Sarabjit Singh and middleman Gohar Ahmed Dar red-handed during an alleged bribe exchange.

Reports said that the role of a senior officer in the Jammu and Kashmir government is also under the scanner of the CBI.