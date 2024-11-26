Bangladeshi cyber criminals target ISKCON's spiritual media platforms after arrest of Hindu priest

Hours after the Bangladeshi authorities arrested and sent Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari to jail, ISKCON Bangladesh revealed on Tuesday that its official social media page - crucial for the preservation of Sanatan Dharma and community's well-being in the country - has been targetted by cyber criminals.

In a social media post, Charu Chanda Das Brahmachari, Secretary General of ISKCON Bangladesh, said that the spiritual body's official Facebook page in the country, 'ISKCON TV Dhaka' - which he described as "an integral platform for promoting Sanatan Dharma, ISKCON's teachings, and Hindu spiritual values" - has come under attack from Bangladeshi cyber criminals.

"Unfortunately, our ISKCON TV Dhaka page was maliciously targetted and removed by a group named Cyber Defender Bangladesh, with the involvement of individuals who falsely present themselves as cyber security experts. This group has publicly claimed responsibility for the attack, which is a clear violation of Facebook's policies and represents cyber harassment of our community," said Charu Chanda Das.

He stated that the group of cyber criminals have also targetted other important spiritual media platforms, including Mayapur TV, Jayapataka Swami Bangla, and ISKCON Youth Forum Sylhet, causing widespread disruption.

"We have taken immediate legal action, filing a General Diary (GD) with the Bangladesh Police and communicating continuously with the Cyber Crime Investigation Department, DMP, Dhaka. The Deputy Commissioner of Cyber Crime Investigation has assured us of strict action against those responsible. We are confident in their support and await swift justice," said Das.

He detailed that a team of "dedicated Hindu cyber experts" from Garuda Cyber Shield that is providing voluntary support to safeguard Hindu online platforms in the country, has been working tirelessly to recover the pages.

"They successfully recovered the ISKCON TV Dhaka page once, but the malicious attackers struck again, taking the page down. Despite this setback, Garuda Cyber Shield continues their efforts to restore the page and strengthen its security. I strongly urge the Bangladesh Police and Cyber Crime Investigation Department to take immediate and decisive action against these perpetrators. Cyber harassment is a crime, and such attacks on religious platforms should not be tolerated," remarked the ISKCON Bangladesh Secretary General.

Charu Chanda Das also severely criticised the Bangladeshi authorities for arresting Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari who is also associated with ISKCON Bangladesh.

After being taken into custody by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 4:30 pm Monday, Das was produced before Judge Kazi Shariful Islam of Chittagong's 6th Metropolitan Magistrate around 10:30 am local time on Tuesday.

The judge, after rejecting his bail plea, sent the Hindu priest - associated with International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) - to jail.

ISKCON on Monday had urged the Indian government to take immediate steps, seeking the release of prominent Hindu monk.

"We have come across disturbing reports that Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das, one of the prominent leaders of ISKCON Bangladesh, has been detained by the Dhaka police. It is outrageous to make baseless allegations that ISKCON has anything to do with terrorism anywhere in the world. ISKCON, Inc. urges the Government of India to take immediate steps, speak to the government of Bangladesh, and convey that we are a peace-loving Bhakti movement," ISKCON said in a statement late Monday night.

"We want the Government of Bangladesh to release Chinmoy Krishna Das immediately. Our prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of these devotees," the statement added.

(With inputs from IANS)