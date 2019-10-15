With #BangaloreTraffic trending in Twitter, netizens have exploded social media with hilarious memes of one of the biggest problems in the Silicon Valley.

With the IT boom in Bengaluru, the city has seen several changes including the one in its infrastructure. Yet, bad roads and maladministration by the governing bodies have led to severe traffic congestion in the city.

The traffic pressure is so severe in some parts of the city that commuters have to wait from minutes to hours just to cross a mild stretch. While the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) is trying their best to keep the traffic moving, rash driving and pothole menace in the city has also created a chaotic scenario for the people.

The traffic problem is so severe that it leads to air and noise pollution in the busy parts of the city, including the Mahadevpura-Marathahalli stretch, where most of the tech parks are located and in central Bengaluru, MG Road, Hudson Circle, Palace road, Golf course road, Malleshwaram and other areas.

Here are some harsh but hilarious memes trending on social media:-

