Tucked amidst the hustle-bustle of the city stands the 150-year-old Bangalore Gate, a British-era structure that has been the pride of Bengaluru. The heritage structure which was once known to track the movement of people and horse carts between Bengaluru and Mysuru, stood there with cracked walls and distressed roof between heaps of trash and debris for years.

After several requests from the people of the city and heritage enthusiasts, the structure has now been resurrected successfully and undergone a major transformation.

How was the Pride of the city Bangalore Gate restored?

Bhaskar Rao, IPS, the former Bengaluru police commissioner, who was transferred to internal security division as the ADGP this July, initiated the restoration handing it over to the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach).

In the picture shared on social media, the British-era structure which appeared to have weakened due to large peepal tree growing out of its roof which penetrated the walls and occupied most of the roof.

Post restoration of the site revealed that the cracks developed have been closed and the roof that had almost collapsed now stands fixed.

Bhaskar Rao IPS took to Twitter and wrote about the progress pf the Bangalore Gate restoration, "As Comr of Police, a year ago, I sought help to restore a heritage structure in City Armed Hq. Meera, INTACH, philanthropist Basant Poddar my DCPs Girls Vartika, Divya and Sujeeta ..all did an outstanding resurrection of 150 years old Bangalore Gate. Thanks to Govt."

Back in 2019, Rao has posted a picture of the heritage structure seeking suggestion for the restoration from the public. He wrote, "Can anyone recommend a Heritage Architect who can help me restore this early 18 Century Bangalore Gate located in our City Armed Reserve Compound In Chamrajpet."

The tweet got a tremendous response with 1.6k likes and 446 retweets and most of the netizens suggested the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach).

Where is the Bangalore Gate located?

The iconic Bangalore Gate gives that gives the city identity is located in the premises of the Karnataka State Reserve Police headquarters, only a 10-minute drive from the KSR City Railway Station near the Royan Circle, Mysuru Road.