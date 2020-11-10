A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Bengaluru's Bapuji Nagar on Tuesday, November 10. 10 fire tenders are currently at the spot to bring the blaze under control as the factory is located in a residential area, near Mahadev School in New Guddadahalli.

Four stuck factory workers rescued

Firefighters were in action to douse the fire as four workers were stuck inside the factory, who were successfully rescued. Several vehicles have been gutted in the fire in the residential area.

The fire spread to adjacent houses of the area but no casualties have been reported. The people have evacuated safely.

The Byatrayanapura police inspector and the Kengeri Gate Assistant Commissioner of Police have reached the spot and currently assessing the situation.

(This is a developing story. To be further updated)