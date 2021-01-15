Singer Adnan Sami recently lashed out at a social media user who said singer Lata Mangeshkar was overrated. Adnan advised the person to stay silent rather than letting the world know of his or her stupidity.

The original tweet, shared by user @ikaveri, read, "Indians have been brainwashed into thinking that Lata Mangeshkar has a good voice." The tweet received more than 6.8K likes and more than 1.5K retweets. Replying to it, Adnan wrote, "Bandar Kya Jaane Adrak Ka Swaad (What does the monkey know of the good taste of ginger). ...It's better to stay silent and appear stupid than to open your mouth & remove all doubt!!"

The person, however, continued tweeting about it. "I'm glad she didn't sing for Umrao Jaan. Till Pakeezah she wasn't that bad for me so I don't mind too much. I'm fond of the OST of both these movies," the user said. "Technical genius maybe but aaargh those high notes in her voice are painful," read another tweet.

Since the war of words continued on Twitter, Lata Mangeshkar began trending on the social platform. Adnan also shared a throwback picture of the legendary singer along with her sister Asha Bhosle and Pakistani singer Noor Jehan.

Adnan even shared the picture on Instagram. "What an Iconic & Historic Photo! #LataMangeshkar #NoorJehan #AshaBhosle," he wrote in the caption.