Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar has shared an emotional post, remembering her late brother-in-law Rahul Dev Burman on his 81st birth anniversary on Saturday.

RD Burman, or Pancham as he was popularly known to fans and friends, was married to Mangeshar's sister Asha Bhosle.

In a Facebook post, Mangeshkar wrote: "?Namaskar. Apne pyare sangeet se aur acche swabhaav se sab ka dil jitnewale RD Burman, yaane Pancham, ki aaj jayanti hai. Pancham apne pitaji se bahut pyar karta tha. Pancham ka aur mera rishta bahut anokha tha, woh jab bhi khush hota ya dukhi hota, toh apni mann ki baatein mujhe bataaya karta tha. Pancham ki yaad mujhe hamesha aati hai. Pancham aur uska sangeet hamesha sunnewalon ke dilon par raaj karta rahega aisa mera vishwas hai (Today is the birth anniversary of RD Burman, aka Pancham, who won everyone's hearts with his lovely music and good behaviour. Pancham used to love his father a lot. Pancham and I shared a unique bond, whenever he was happy or upset, he would open up to me. I think of him till now. I believe, Pancham and his music will continue to rule the hearts of music enthusiasts forever)."

Lata Mangeshkar also shared the song "Tujhse naraaz nahin zindagi", composed by RD Burman, which she sang for the 1983 film "Masoom".

On Friday, Asha Bhosle had tweeted announcing that she would be talking about her late husband on her YouTube channel as part of the series "Moments in Time" where she will be sharing more stories from her life every week.

"27th June is Panchams(Shri Rahul Dev Burman) 81st Birth Anniversary and in his memory and as a tribute to his musical genius, I shall speak about one of his most iconic songs that has made him eternal," reads the tweet.