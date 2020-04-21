Ever since the lockdown has begun, the government has started the re-telecast of old shows that used to hook the audience to the Television set. From Ramayana, Mahabharat to Circus and Shaktiman, viewers from the 21st century have ditched Netflix and have been binge-watching these old shows.

Today, the legendary singer and the nightingale of India Lata Mangeskar took her official Twitter account to post a heartfelt birthday message for Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman of CID. Through her post, she has also urged the makers to re-run or start the show amid the lockdown.

Wishing ACP Pradyuman of CID on his 69th Birthday, Lata Mangeskar wrote, "Namaskar. Aaj CID serial ke ACP Pradyuman Shivajirao Satam ji ka janamdin hai. Main unko bahut badhai deti hun aur phir se CID serial shuru ho ye meri mano kaamana."

Namaskar. Aaj CID serial ke ACP Pradyuman Shivajirao Satam ji ka janamdin hai. Main unko bahut badhai deti hun aur phir se CID serial shuru ho ye meri mano kaamana pic.twitter.com/Fn2lR7IAqW — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 21, 2020

She has shared a series of pictures with Shivaji Satam and the entire crew of CID. In on the pictures, ACP can be seen in a 'hands-up' position while Lata Mangeskar is holding a gun, pointed towards him. While in other picture, Lata Mangeskar can be seen posing with the gun and the entire cast of CID, including Daya, Abhijeet etc.

Through her tweets, she also urged the makers to start the re-telecast of the iconic detective show, expressing the wish of every CID Lover.

Mera ek pasandida photo CID team ke saath. pic.twitter.com/gqaosVsUx0 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 21, 2020

ACP Pradyuman aka Shivaji thanked Lata Mangeshkar for her post and called her 'Saakshaat Saraswati'. He wrote, "#LATADidi 's birthday wishes. how blessed i am to receive wishes and blessings frm 'Saakshaat Saraswati ' my mist dear Latadidi , on such an important day of my life"

#LATADidi ‘s birthday wishes ? how blessed i am to receive wishes and blessings frm ‘Saakshaat Saraswati ‘ my mist dear Latadidi , on such an important day of my life ? ??? pic.twitter.com/8NnDy4C8ro — shivaji satam (@shivaajisatam) April 21, 2020

The series that has been entered in both Guinness Book of World records and Limca Book of Records was premiered on 21 January 1998 and is the longest-running television series in India. It has one of the longest-running episodes of 111 minutes, named 'The Inheritance' aired in October 2004.

It went off-air after 21 years and the last episode was aired on 27th October 2018. The iconic Indian TV show featured Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Shrivastav and Dayan and Shetty as senior inspectors Abhijeet and Daya, Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks and Narendra Gupta as Dr. Salunkhe.