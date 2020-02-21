Devotees thronged temples across Kashmir on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Friday, February 21 holding special prayers and paying obeisance since early morning.

Amid the chants of 'Bam Bam Bole', the biggest congregation of devotees in the valley was witnessed at the ancient Shankracharya temple, located on a hillock overlooking Srinagar, where devotees are holding day-long special prayers.

Devotees visit Shankracharya temple

Many devotees especially visit Srinagar from across the country to pray at the Shankracharya temple.

Among the devotees at the temple were Mohan Kumar from Bihar and Shri Ram from Hyderabad. "I have come from Bihar especially to participate in the special prayers at the Shankracharya temple; a visit to the temple on Mahashivratri is considered very auspicious," Mohan Kumar said.

"I am feeling really good at visiting the temple. It was a one-hour trek from the nearest road-head to the temple on the hillock, but I felt very good. I always wished to visit Kashmir on this holy day -- today my dream has come true," said Shri Ram.

The temples in other parts of the Valley are also holding prayers to invoke the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Special prayers for peace in Jammu and Kashmir were held so that problems in Kashmir and elsewhere in the country come to an end and brotherhood and harmony prevail.

Mahashivratri marks the culmination of a three-day festival for the Kashmiri Pandit community. Special prayers are held on the first two days, with a feast on the third day, in which their relatives, as well as members from the Muslim community, participate.