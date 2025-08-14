Tara Chand, the chief of the Baloch American Congress, has recently made a significant appeal to the United States, urging a shift in its policy towards the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). Instead of labeling the BLA as a foreign terrorist organization, Chand advocates for imposing severe sanctions on the Pakistani Army, which he describes as the "world's number one terrorist army." This call to action follows the U.S. decision to officially designate the BLA and its affiliate, the Majeed Brigade, as foreign terrorist organizations.

Chand's statements were disseminated through a post on X, where he expressed his dissatisfaction with the Trump administration's approach. He stated, "Instead of targeting and banning the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the Trump administration should have imposed tough sanctions on the Pakistani army, the world's number one terrorist army. This is the same army that sheltered Osama bin Laden for a decade and has long been the breeding ground for global terrorism." His remarks highlight a deep-seated frustration with what he perceives as a misdirected focus by the U.S. government.

The Baloch leader, who has previously served as a Cabinet Minister in the Government of Balochistan, did not hold back in his criticism of Pakistan, labeling it a "terrorist state." He accused the Pakistani government of being run by terrorists and claimed that its army has been instrumental in creating and supporting numerous extremist organizations that pose a threat to global peace. For decades, Chand asserts, Pakistan has waged a "campaign of terror, torture, and oppression" against the people of Balochistan, a region that has long been a hotbed of conflict and unrest.

Chand's Call for International Intervention

Chand's call to action is clear: he urges the U.S. to "open its eyes, stand with the oppressed, and hold the Pakistani Army accountable." His statements are not just a critique of the current U.S. policy but also a plea for international intervention to address what he sees as a grave injustice against the Baloch people. The controversy surrounding the BLA's designation as a terrorist organization is further compounded by recent comments made by Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir.

During a visit to the United States, Munir issued a stark warning that Pakistan would not allow India to choke the Indus River and would defend its water rights at all costs, even if it meant destroying any dam that India seeks to build. This aggressive stance has been met with criticism from various quarters, including Chand, who labeled Munir a "fake Field Marshal" and an "enemy of humanity." Chand's condemnation of Munir's nuclear threats is particularly scathing.

He accused Munir of being driven by "the madness of religious extremism under the banner of Islam" and warned that his actions could lead to catastrophic consequences. Chand's call for world leaders to take back Pakistan's nuclear weapons and impose comprehensive sanctions on the country underscores the gravity of the situation as he sees it. The backdrop to these developments is a complex web of geopolitical tensions and historical grievances.