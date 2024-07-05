Rashami Desai's latest appearance has got her into limelight. The diva was captured in the city rocking a cute bralette and skirt look. While we couldn't get over how adorable the Uttaran actress looked, many on social media were not in agreement. Soon, comments on how she looked started surfacing and many didn't hesitate in body shaming her either.

Reactions to her outfit and look

"Not looking cute, looking like an air-filled balloon that might burst anytime," read a comment. "She needs to shed 10 kgs," another comment read. "Who all think she is looking fat," a social media user asked. "Cute??? Horrible dressing sense.. She is so beautiful but she needs to improve her fashion skills and change her fashion designer," a social media user opined.

"Color theory is not colouring here," a user commented. "Such bad dressing sense," another user wrote. "Why can't she ever get western outfits right?" one more social media user asked. "Where is her stylist?" asked a social media user. However, there were many who felt she look lovely in the outfit.

"She is looking like a doll," wrote a user. "Haters going to hate but she looks cute irrespective," another user commented. "Such pretty face, such a doll," a comment read. "She still has that innocence and vulnerability on her face," another comment read.

Rashami on getting trolled over weight

Despite all the negativity around her, the former Bigg Boss contestant has never let the trolling get to her. One of the biggest names of the television industry, Rashami keeps hitting back at trolls with her craft and acting abilities.

"You can either do what you want or listen to others. I choose the former. I don't need validation from anyone. Trolling comes with being in the public eye; it's a part of life," she said in a recent interview to a website. She further added that she can't look 21-22 forever and is embracing the changes in herself with love and confidence.