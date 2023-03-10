Mining baron-turned-politician Gali Janardhana Reddy on Friday said that the rumours of him rejoining the BJP are not true. However, sources said that he is likely to go back to his old party.

The rumours gained credence when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he is confidant of Janardhana Reddy coming back to the BJP.

"He (Janardhana Reddy) is yet to make his decision public. He has been in politics for three decades and can make his own decisions. It is a fact that he has a long relationship with the BJP party," he said. "I am confident that he would make a suitable decision," CM Bommai added.

Janardhana Reddy reacting to rumours of his reentry to BJP, however stated that "all rumours are false".

"I won't take a step back. One who backtracks is not a brave person. I am not shocked by the CBI's order. I am ready to give a shock to others. Tiger will remain a tiger, even if it is kept in a cage," Janardhana Reddy stated.

"If I have my money in foreign countries, how long will it take for agencies to track it? If they bring the money here, I will distribute it to people. These rumours are spread to prevent other leaders from joining my party," he maintained.

Following the raids by central agencies on his associates and partnership firms, Janardhana Reddy stated that those who think they can bend him and restrain him from carrying forward with his new party are wrong.

The rumours are running rife in political circles that Janardhana Reddy is seriously considering the merger of his party with the BJP.

Hyderabad-Karnataka Region

He challenged the BJP in Kalyana Karnataka region known as Hyderabad Karnataka, comprising districts of Raichur, Yadgir, Koppal, Bidar, Vijayanagara and Ballary. The development raised a concern in the ruling BJP party in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the CBI Special court had given consent for investigating agencies to collect details of Janardhana Reddy's foreign investments and deposits in foreign banks. The court had also given directions to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to write letters to officers of Switzerland, Singapore, Isle of Man and UAE seeking details of financial transactions. The order is given in connection with illegal mining and export of iron ore.

The authorities had sought the court's order in this regard under CRPC Section 166-A. The CBI has also charged that between 2009-2010, Janardhana Reddy had carried out transactions of 70 to 80 lakh metric tonnes of iron ore illegally.

The ruling by the court is said to be a severe setback to Janardhana Reddy who floated the new party and presently is involved in high-voltage campaigning in Karnataka.

(With inputs from IANS)