Former vice-captain David Warner became the latest Australian cricketer to well up in front of the media after former skipper Steve Smith, opener Cameron Bancroft and coach Darren Lehmann, as the 31-year-old tearfully apologized for his role in the ball-tampering saga Saturday, March 31 in Sydney.

Warner, who attended the press conference along with wife Candice, said he took "full responsibility" for his part in the infamous scandal and conceded he had let the fans and the lovers of the game down "badly".

The left-handed batsman also made a big admission when he claimed he had resigned to the fact he might never play for Australia again in his career.

Warner was sent home from South Africa after the end of the third Test. Cricket Australia's (CA) investigation revealed he was the main instigator of the ball-tampering incident, which was carried out by Bancroft on the third day of the Cape Town Test.

The former vice-captain was involved in the "development of a plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball" and instructing "a junior player to carry out" the plan.

'That may never happen again'

Notably, Warner was hit with a one-match ban by the ICC, but the CA handed him and Smith 12-month bans. The New South Wales cricketer has lost quite a few sponsors, including electronics manufacturer LG. CA has also made it clear he will not be considered for any leadership roles in Australian cricket.

"There's a tiny ray of hope that I may one day be given the privilege of playing for my country again but I am resigned to the fact that that may never happen again," Warner said.

Read the full transcripts from the Warner, Smith, Bancroft & Lehmann press conferences here: https://t.co/CsxflxQyCo pic.twitter.com/iqSoge4MUk — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 31, 2018

He added: "In the coming weeks and months I am going to look at how this happened and who I am as a man. I will seek out advice and expertise to help me make serious changes.

"To the fans and the lovers of the game who have supported and inspired me on my journey as a cricketer, I want to sincerely apologize for betraying your trust in me

"I have let you down badly. I hope in time I can find a way to repay you for all you have given me and possibly earn your respect again.

"To my teammates and support staff, I apologize for my actions and I take full responsibility for my part in what happened on day three of the Newlands Test.

"To Cricket Australia, I apologize for my actions and the effect it has had on our game under your care and control.

"To all Australians, whether you're a cricket fan or not, I apologize for my actions. I am sorry for the impact those actions have had on our country's reputation.

"I can honestly say I have only ever wanted to bring glory to my country by playing cricket. In striving to do so, I have made a decision which has had an opposite effect and it's one that I will regret for as long as I will live."

Warner's international career in doubt

The big-hitter's involvement in the scandal, which has left Australian cricket fraternity furious and embarrassed, did not come to light until March 25 when Australian media reported he was the ringleader of the incident.

Warner's Australia teammates reportedly wanted him out of the team as they felt their former vice-captain had "gone rogue" after the incident. The aggressive opener was reportedly spotted "swilling" champagne with non-cricket friends at the team hotel in Cape Town even as the dressing room was in panic mode.

He also exited a Whatsapp group of the Australia team, leading to rumors of a rift between the teammates.