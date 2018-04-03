Former England captain Michael Vaughan blames Cricket Australia for creating David Warner's "The Bull" character and has criticized the board for "throwing him out as the scapegoat" following the ball-tampering incident.

Warner, former Australia captain Steven Smith and Cameron Bancroft have all been handed severe punishment by Cricket Australia for their involvement in ball-tampering scandal.

The broadcasters caught Bancroft for rubbing the ball with sandpaper on the third day of the third Test between Australia and South Africa in Cape Town. Smith and Warner are banned from playing domestic and international cricket for a year, while Bancroft has been banned for nine months.

"I think he's a wonderful player but some of the ways that he's been around the team is down to Cricket Australia because they have unleashed him, they've told him to go out and be that person," Vaughan told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"So they can't turn around and say 'we've got this character that we don't want around anymore' - (because) they created that character."

"With someone like David Warner, they called him "The Reverend" after the Joe Root incident for two years because he was so plain, he was so nice, then all of a sudden they wanted "The Bull" back. They wanted this fighting bull on the pitch.

"They unleashed The Bull and The Bull has come back to haunt them. Cricket Australia has to look at themselves. This David Warner character, I don't like the way he acts, I don't like the way he plays, I don't like what I hear he says to the opposition players.

"He gets personal. Over two or three years CA said 'go and be the bull, not the reverend.' They created this character, now they're throwing him out as the scapegoat."

Warner has been involved in several incidents in criticizing opposition players, both on and off the pitch, over the years. This includes Jonathan Trott and Jonny Bairstow, while Warner was recently involved in an incident with Quinton de Kock recently.

Vaughan claims he is not surprised by how the "whole world have piled in" on Warner after the ball-tampering scandal. He believes lack of support for the former Australia vice-captain after shows the 31-year-old does not have too many friends around him.

"It's not been surprising to me that the whole world have piled in because, particularly David Warner, he has said quite a few things to a number of teams and a number of individuals" Vaughan told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I think Nasser Hussain summed it up on television when he said he seemed to have abused every team other than the Indians, which potentially might have affected his IPL contract.

"That's been the reason why so many people have said 'right, this is our time, we're going to have a few words against the team and particularly David Warner'. He hasn't got too many pals around the world in terms of what he's done to them for the last few years."